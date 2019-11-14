Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.32.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.80%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

