Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 6.0% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,111,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 6.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 96,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $41,648.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,774,225.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,323 shares of company stock worth $3,537,389. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

