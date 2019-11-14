Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,344,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,492,000 after buying an additional 361,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,702,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,996 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,844,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,664,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,940,000 after purchasing an additional 94,962 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,712. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

