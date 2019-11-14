Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,091.27.

Booking stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,855.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,394. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,985.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,899.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

