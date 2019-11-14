Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

