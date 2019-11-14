Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 59.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,103. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.36. The company had a trading volume of 429,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.96.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

