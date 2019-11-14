Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.34

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 530011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.06. The firm has a market cap of $399.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$375.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Kevin A. Neveu purchased 35,000 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,055,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,508,975.41. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,700 shares of company stock worth $68,286.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

