PowerFleet (PWFL) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PowerFleet to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -16.63% -11.39% -5.62% PowerFleet Competitors -6.21% 63.01% -3.26%

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s peers have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PowerFleet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 125 426 756 73 2.56

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.13%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.20%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -26.59 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -20.04

PowerFleet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PowerFleet peers beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PowerFleet Company Profile

