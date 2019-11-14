Polaris Infrastructure Inc (PIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of PIF traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,191. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$8.32 and a 52 week high of C$15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $189.10 million and a P/E ratio of 70.45.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Infrastructure will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

