Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair lowered Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pivotal Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of PVTL opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of -0.46.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,937.50. Also, SVP Scott Yara sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,134.52. Insiders have sold a total of 45,491 shares of company stock worth $676,245 in the last 90 days. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

