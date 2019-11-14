Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15,668.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,207,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 55,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 174,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 516,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $109.71.

