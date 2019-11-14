Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCB)’s share price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.04, 2,400,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,972,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Pharmacyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

