PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities research analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. G.Research analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE PGTI opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $852.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 95.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,176 shares in the company, valued at $352,464. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $338,696.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,234,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,439,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

