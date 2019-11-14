Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.02.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

