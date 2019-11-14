Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Todd Burdick Buys 4,200 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Todd Burdick bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,344.50.

PEY stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.10. 134,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a one year low of C$2.57 and a one year high of C$11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.11 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

