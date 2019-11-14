Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $851,600.00 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $851,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lynn Rothman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $750,100.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $723,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $166.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.55. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $185.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.55, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

