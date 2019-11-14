Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital cut Rightmove to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Rightmove presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 2,383.50 ($31.14).

Get Rightmove alerts:

LON RMV traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 594 ($7.76). 1,589,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 568.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 550.10. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.53 ($7.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 254,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total transaction of £1,379,444.20 ($1,802,488.17).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.