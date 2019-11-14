Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 175 ($2.29).
LON:SRB remained flat at $GBX 81.50 ($1.06) during midday trading on Monday. 10,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,090. Serabi Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.16 million and a PE ratio of -13.58.
About Serabi Gold
