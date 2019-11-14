Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 175 ($2.29).

LON:SRB remained flat at $GBX 81.50 ($1.06) during midday trading on Monday. 10,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,090. Serabi Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.16 million and a PE ratio of -13.58.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

