Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $3,258,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,074 shares in the company, valued at $51,276,677.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,278,603. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 558,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,114. The company has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

