Paul Hardy Purchases 200,000 Shares of Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) Stock

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) insider Paul Hardy purchased 200,000 shares of Surgical Innovations Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Paul Hardy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 5th, Paul Hardy purchased 100,000 shares of Surgical Innovations Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,613.35).

Shares of SUN stock opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.15. Surgical Innovations Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

