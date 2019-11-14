Paul Hardy Purchases 200,000 Shares of Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) Stock

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) insider Paul Hardy purchased 200,000 shares of Surgical Innovations Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

On Tuesday, November 5th, Paul Hardy purchased 100,000 shares of Surgical Innovations Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,613.35).

Shares of SUN stock opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.15. Surgical Innovations Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50.

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

