Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.30

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.30 and last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 131816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$354,750. Insiders acquired a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $74,147 over the last 90 days.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.