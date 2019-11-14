Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 434.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PRTK stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,347. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 459.96% and a negative net margin of 597.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $30,542.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 16,265 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $64,734.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,461.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,079 shares of company stock worth $145,472. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 279,475 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.