Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,953 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 2,510.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Eventbrite by 41.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eventbrite by 2,165.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $132,571.61. Also, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $471,793.07. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. Eventbrite Inc has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on Eventbrite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

