Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 673 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $291,398,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $16,612,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $15,490,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $11,195,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 50.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 991,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 332,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.53.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.