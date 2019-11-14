Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 170.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 56.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 85.5% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 60,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 40.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties stock opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $107.84 and a one year high of $140.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average of $131.52.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.