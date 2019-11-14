Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,830,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,151 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 932,469 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 849,647 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,508,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after purchasing an additional 633,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,951,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,766,000 after purchasing an additional 530,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus set a $66.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $31,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,300 shares of company stock worth $3,308,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

