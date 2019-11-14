Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.46. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 794 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 million and a PE ratio of 153.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.21.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

