Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of PAAS opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

