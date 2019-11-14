Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Short Interest Up 31.5% in October

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 980,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PACD stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 1,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,640. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. Pacific Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $2,000.00.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 139.23% and a negative net margin of 814.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACD. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

