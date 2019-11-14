Oxycoin (OXY) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $77,515.00 and $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00039317 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

