Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.10 on April 14th

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,544.20 ($20.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,300.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,255.86. The company has a market capitalization of $840.04 million and a P/E ratio of 29.70.

OXIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,462 ($19.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,372.40 ($17.93).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

