Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,484 ($19.39) and last traded at GBX 1,469.20 ($19.20), with a volume of 100070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,374 ($17.95).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXIG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,462 ($19.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,372.40 ($17.93).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,300.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,255.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market cap of $840.04 million and a PE ratio of 28.85.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

