OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Trading Down 0.9%

OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31, 318,454 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 461,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29.

About OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry. It focuses on the development of technology driven infrastructure platform to deliver cannabis products and services to the legalized cannabis industry. The company was founded on June 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.