Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Orthopediatrics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

KIDS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.56. 116,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.75 million, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Orthopediatrics’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

