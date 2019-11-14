Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Organovo alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 74.71% and a negative net margin of 774.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Organovo by 210.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685,367 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Organovo by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,269 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Organovo in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Organovo in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Organovo by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,998 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organovo (ONVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.