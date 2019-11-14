OR BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of OR BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:ORBN) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

OR BANCORP INC/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. It also provides commercial, real estate, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer loans; and digital banking services.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for OR BANCORP INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR BANCORP INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.