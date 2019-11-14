Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACST opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACST shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

