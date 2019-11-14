Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $224.89 million, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.