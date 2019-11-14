Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,716 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 104.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

NYSE:SOI opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $393,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $618,589.89. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,486. Corporate insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.