Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $164,000 in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 83.1% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 45.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $70.05 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $74.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35.

