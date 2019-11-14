Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

