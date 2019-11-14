Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 764 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 31,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,997,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $77.97 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

