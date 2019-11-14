Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 544,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,558,000 after buying an additional 152,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,654,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

GTES stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 282,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,322,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha purchased 246,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $1,954,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,014,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,410,993. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.