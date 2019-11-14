Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 838 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,828.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $99.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $106.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

