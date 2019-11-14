Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Aduro BioTech in a report released on Sunday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.00). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADRO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

NASDAQ ADRO opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million.

In other Aduro BioTech news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $40,738.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,663.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,185 shares of company stock worth $68,362. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

