ONEX (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$103.00

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

TSE ONEX traded down C$0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting C$79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 69,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 26.21 and a current ratio of 26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87. ONEX has a one year low of C$71.28 and a one year high of C$85.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.60.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

