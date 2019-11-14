Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.32. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 21,924 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

