Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Up 351.3% in October

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,600 shares, a growth of 351.3% from the September 30th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

