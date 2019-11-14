Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.86, 14,668,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 11,351,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OAS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

The company has a market cap of $946.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

