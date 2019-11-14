Nxt (NXT) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bittrex and Indodax. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $276,723.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026306 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005381 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, C-CEX, Livecoin, Indodax, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, HitBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

